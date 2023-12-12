Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / India's retail inflation rises to 5.5% in November, nears RBI's upper tolerance band

India's retail inflation rises to 5.5% in November, nears RBI's upper tolerance band

Livemint

  • November's retail inflation print has neared the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band of 6 per cent.

Vegetable merchant Shivaji Demre who supplies vegetables to Big Bazaar outlets at Big Bazaar outlet in Vashi Pic: KEDAR BHAT

India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rose to 5.5 per cent in November 2023 - at the fastest pace in three months, due to a surge in food prices, according to the Statistics Ministry. November's retail inflation print has neared the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band of 6 per cent.

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.