Economists surveyed by Reuters anticipate a decline in India's retail inflation to a three-month low of 5.09 percent in January. This dip is attributed to reduced food price hikes and favourable base effects.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), keeping its repo rate steady at 6.50 percent during its sixth consecutive meeting on February 8, identifies "large and repetitive food price shocks" as a major risk to the ongoing disinflation trend, it said.

Food Prices Ease, Headline Inflation Outlook Following a surge since November, food prices, constituting about half of the consumer price index (CPI) basket, witnessed a decrease last month, as reported by economists in the February 5-8 Reuters poll.

The annual change in the CPI suggests that headline inflation is expected to decrease to 5.09 percent in January from the previous month's 5.69 percent, according to a survey of 44 economists. However, this remains above the central bank's medium-term target range of 2-6 percent.

Core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, is predicted to decrease from December's four-year low of 3.80 percent to 3.70 percent in January, according to the median forecast of 22 economists. The Indian government does not release specific core inflation figures.

Expert Insights Alexandra Hermann, lead economist at Oxford Economics, anticipates a January easing in inflation in India due to persistently high but declining food price growth. He listed factors expected to contribute to relief in headline inflation over the next few months.

"We expect inflation in India eased in January on still elevated but falling food price growth. Base effects, softening food price growth, and lower oil prices due to weak market fundamentals should provide further relief to headline inflation in the coming months," Hermann said.

A separate Reuters poll projects an average inflation rate of 5.4 percent for the current fiscal year and 4.7 percent for the next, aligning closely with the RBI's forecasts of 5.4 percent and 4.5 percent.

Suman Chowdhury, the chief economist at Acuite Ratings and Research, notes that core inflation has reached a comfortable level below 4 percent. Despite potential pressures on food inflation, stability is expected in the near term.

While the RBI is anticipated to maintain its key policy rate until at least end-June, analysts suggest a potential 25 basis points cut in each of the third and fourth quarters. This move is relatively modest compared to the easing cycles expected from other global central banks.

