India’s rural-urban consumption gap narrowed in 2023-24, govt survey says

New Delhi: The average monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) in India saw significant growth in 2023-24, fuelled by higher spending across rural and urban households and a narrowing consumption gap between the two, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.

In nominal terms, the MPCE increased to ₹4,122 in rural areas and ₹6,996 in urban areas in 2023-24, marking a year-on-year growth of 9% and 8%, respectively, the data showed.

When the imputed value of items provided free of cost through government welfare programmes is factored in, the figures rise slightly to ₹4,247 for rural areas and ₹7,078 for urban areas.

These findings are part of the second round of the Household Consumption Survey conducted by the MoSPI, undertaken during the August 2023 to July 2024 period.

Also read: Mint Explainer: Why urban India is spending less "The urban-rural gap in MPCE has declined to 71% in 2022-23 from 84% in 2011-12. It has further come down to 70% in 2023-24, which confirms sustained momentum of consumption growth in rural areas," the survey said.

"When ranked by MPCE, the increase in the average MPCE in 2023-24 from 2022-23 has been the maximum for the bottom 5-10 % of India’s population, for both rural and urban areas," it added.

Incidentally, private final consumption expenditure (PFCE), a proxy for private consumption, stood at 6% annually in the September quarter (Q2FY25), down from a seven-quarter high of 7.4% in the preceding first quarter, but above the 2.6% growth registered a year earlier, according to GDP data released by MoSPI last month.

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth decelerated in the September quarter to 5.4%, the slowest pace in nearly two years.

Gross value added (GVA), which measures the total value of goods and services produced in an economy, grew by 5.6% in the September quarter, down from 7.7% in the same period last year.

The GVA growth in the first quarter was 6.8%.

Non-food items major contributor Meanwhile, the MoSPI's second round of the Household Consumption Survey said consistent with the trend observed, non-food items remained the major contributor to the household’s average monthly expenditure in 2023-24, with about 53% and 60% share in MPCE in rural and urban areas, respectively.

"Beverages, refreshments and processed food continue to have the major expenditure share in 2023-24 in the food items basket of the rural and urban households," the MoSPI survey said.

"Conveyance, clothing, bedding & footwear, miscellaneous goods & entertainment and durable goods have major expenditure share in the non-food expenditure of the households in rural and urban areas," the survey added.

Also read: How heat stress has increased in urban India this year The survey said that rent, consisting of house rent, garage rent and hotel accommodation charges with about 7% share is another major constituent of the urban household's non-food expenditure during 2023-24, while consumption inequality, both in rural and urban areas has declined from the level of 2022-23.

"The Gini coefficient has declined to 0.237 in 2023-24 from 0.266 in 2022-23 for rural areas and to 0.284 in 2023-24 from 0.314 in 2022-23 for urban areas," it added.

The Gini coefficient is a statistical measure of inequality that measures how income, wealth, or consumption is distributed within a society.

Meanwhile, among the states, Sikkim reported the highest MPCE, with ₹9,377 in rural areas and ₹13,927 in urban areas for 2023-24, while Chhattisgarh has the lowest MPCE, at ₹2,739 in rural areas and ₹4,927 in urban areas.

In the Union Territories, Chandigarh stands out with the highest MPCE— ₹8,857 in rural areas and ₹13,425 in urban areas—while Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu ( ₹4,311) and Jammu and Kashmir ( ₹6,327) report the lowest figures in rural and urban areas, respectively.

The rural-urban MPCE gap is widest in Meghalaya (104%), followed by Jharkhand (83%) and Chhattisgarh (80%).

Notably, the average MPCE in nine out of the 18 major states exceeds the all-India average MPCE in both rural and urban areas.