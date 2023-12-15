India's S&P rating at 'BBB-', the agency says upgrade possible only after fiscal deficit cut
'Even after the improvements we have seen recently, India remains a very weak fiscal performance compared to the metrics we are assessing it against,' said S&P's APAC Managing Director Kim Eng Tan.
India can improve its rating if the country significantly reduces its fiscal deficit, as per S&P's APAC Managing Director Kim Eng Tan. S&P Global Ratings currently rates India as 'BBB-' with a stable outlook. Kim said it is India's fiscal performance that is a critical factor in this assessment, as per a Moneycontrol report.