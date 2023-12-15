India can improve its rating if the country significantly reduces its fiscal deficit, as per S&P's APAC Managing Director Kim Eng Tan. S&P Global Ratings currently rates India as 'BBB-' with a stable outlook. Kim said it is India's fiscal performance that is a critical factor in this assessment, as per a Moneycontrol report.

"The starting point of India's fiscal performance has been very weak. Even after the improvements we have seen recently, it remains a very weak fiscal performance compared to the metrics we are assessing it against. As a result, unless we see significantly more fiscal consolidation and bringing deficits down a lot more than what we have seen recently, we are unlikely to see further upside pressures on the rating," Tan said.

State-Level Indicators

At the state level, rating agencies such as S&P evaluate combined central and state debt and deficit indicators. Projections indicate an anticipated rise in Indian state fiscal deficits from 2.8 percent of GDP in 2022-23 to 3.1 percent in 2023-24.

However, despite fiscal weaknesses, India's GDP has displayed robust growth. Tan added that the country's GDP "has increased smartly".

"The Indian growth story is not going to end this year. However, we have already given India full credit for its economic growth and its other strengths, including its relatively deep domestic bond market, its monetary credibility, and its external balance sheet. Where India can potentially see an upgrade in its credit ratings is an improvement on the fiscal front," Tan added.

S&P's India GDP Outlook is Positive

Last month the rating agency revised India's GDP growth projection for FY24 to 6.4 percent from 6 percent on the back of strong domestic tailwinds.

“We have revised up our projection for India’s GDP growth for fiscal 2024 (ending in March 2024) to 6.4 percent, from 6 percent, as robust domestic momentum seems to have offset headwinds from high food inflation and weak exports," S&P Global said in a note.

However, it lowered the growth projection for FY25 to 6.4 percent from 6.9 percent earlier.

Further, in a report earlier this month, S&P said India will become the third-largest economy by 2030, and the country's GDP is likely to grow from 6.4 percent in 2023 to 7 percent in 2026. India is currently the fifth largest economy in the world behind the United States, China, Germany and Japan.

"We see India reaching 7 percent in 2026-27 fiscal...India is set to become the third-largest economy by 2030, and we expect it will be the fastest-growing major economy in the next three years," S&P said.

Growth to Soar?

According to the "Global Credit Outlook 2024" by S&P, India is projected to be the fastest-growing emerging market globally. However, the critical challenge lies in determining whether the country can successfully evolve into the next major global manufacturing hub.

The report further highlighted that India's growth is projected to be 6.4 percent in FY24, a decline from the 7.2 percent recorded in the preceding financial year. The rating agency anticipates that the growth rate will persist at 6.4 percent in 2024-25 before experiencing an increase to 6.9 percent in the subsequent year and reaching 7 percent in 2026-27.

The Indian government aims to achieve a fiscal deficit of 5.9 percent of GDP in the ongoing financial year, aiming to reduce it to 4.5 percent by 2025-26. However, clarity on plans post-2025-26 remains undisclosed by the Union Finance Ministry. The initial target of 3 percent for fiscal deficit has been paused due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

