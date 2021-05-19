India’s second wave humanitarian rather than economic crisis: Nomura

MUMBAI : As virulent virus strains and stretched hospital capacity have resulted in a sharp rise in fatalities, Nomura said India’s second wave has likely peaked but has unleashed a devastating human cost. The rolling state-wide lockdowns have hit mobility steeply and the economic impact is likely to be most severe in May, it added.

“The second wave has exacted a large human cost, but we expect its economic impact to be localized in Q2 and muted overall," Sonal Verma and Aurodeep Nandi, economists at Nomura, said in a report on 18 May.

They expect the overall hit to sequential growth in Q2 (April-June) to be much less severe than last year and less than what the drop in mobility suggests, as lockdowns are more nuanced this time and consumers and businesses have adapted, a view supported by international evidence. It estimates gross domestic product (GDP) to contract by 3.8% quarter-on-quarter, much less than during the first wave (-24.6% in Q2 2020), and overall GDP growth likely at 9.8% year-on-year in 2021 and 10.8% in FY22 (year-ending March 2022).

Nomura expects restrictions to start being relaxed from June (in states such as Maharashtra) and mid-June for others, but mainly in sectors that are not contact intensive; restrictions in contact-intensive sectors may remain in place for a while longer. Lockdown restrictions and the economic hit are to be spread out over April and June, although the worst of the impact will likely be in May, while June should be better sequentially, it added.

Even as vaccinations are trailing currently, Nomura's analysis of vaccine supplies suggests that the pace will rise sharply after June. It estimates India’s upcoming vaccine supply can fully inoculate around 10.5% of the population by end-July, 26% by end-September and potentially 52% by end-2021, which should boost domestic consumption.

India has inoculated around 184 million people so far (13.4% of the population), with 10.3% of the population receiving the first dose and 3.1% fully vaccinated. The current supply capacity is unable to keep pace with the rising demand for vaccines amid the second wave.

The pace of vaccination varies across states. States with the highest vaccination rates (20-32% of population) are Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan. Of these, HP and Goa appear relatively low risk (below 10,000 cases/day), Kerala is high risk, and others are in the medium-risk category .

The next cohort of vaccinated states (that is, where 15-20% of the population has been inoculated), includes Maharashtra and Karnataka among the high-risk states, and Haryana and Odisha are among the medium-risk ones. Among the states with a lower proportion of the population vaccinated, Tamil Nadu raises concerns given its rising cases, as are states such as West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh that have yet to materially stabilize their pandemic curves.

The virus situation remains mixed: among states with the top six case with 15,000-40,000 daily caseloads currently, the pandemic curve for Maharashtra—the epicentre of the second wave—has clearly inflected, while Karnataka, and to a lesser extent Kerala, are starting to show incipient signs of flattening. However, states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are at risk given their high caseloads and inability to flatten their curves yet.

For the next five states with 9,500 to 15,000 daily cases, most states have inflected, most significantly Uttar Pradesh and Odisha remain outliers with an increasing pace of cases.

The case fatality rate—daily deaths as a share of new cases—under the second wave (around 1.1%) is lower than during the first wave (around 5% at its peak), but the mortality rate has risen over the last month due to overcapacity issues at hospitals. Given that the mortality rate lags new infection cases by a few weeks, daily deaths, which have risen to an average of 4,100 per day from 300 at end-March, may remain high, Nomura said.

“Inflationary pressures are set to intensify, but monetary policy is likely to stay accommodative for now. We see policy normalization as being delayed, but not averted," it added.

