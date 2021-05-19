India’s second wave humanitarian rather than economic crisis: Nomura

They expect the overall hit to sequential growth in Q2 (April-June) to be much less severe than last year and less than what the drop in mobility suggests, as lockdowns are more nuanced this time and consumers and businesses have adapted, a view supported by international evidence. It estimates gross domestic product (GDP) to contract by 3.8% quarter-on-quarter, much less than during the first wave (-24.6% in Q2 2020), and overall GDP growth likely at 9.8% year-on-year in 2021 and 10.8% in FY22 (year-ending March 2022).