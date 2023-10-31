India's September infrastructure output up 8.1% YoY

India's infrastructure output rose 8.1 per cent year-on-year in September, with growth across all sectors barring crude oil production, government data showed on Tuesday, October 31. Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 per cent of industrial output.

Electricity generation grew 9.3 per cent in the month, coal production jumped by 16.1 per cent and the steel sector achieved 9.6 per cent growth, the figures showed. Crude oil production fell marginally by 0.4 per cent, according to government data.

In the first six months of the financial year that started on April 1, infrastructure output rose 7.8 per cent year on year, the data showed.

