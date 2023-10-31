comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 31 2023 15:53:07
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.15 0.65%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.75 -0.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 628.5 0.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 915 -1.18%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 381.95 -0.01%
Business News/ Economy / India's September infrastructure output up 8.1% YoY
Back Back

India's September infrastructure output up 8.1% YoY

 Livemint

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 per cent of industrial output.

The core sector would have an impact on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data as these eight segments account for about 41% of the total factory output.Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/MintPremium
The core sector would have an impact on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data as these eight segments account for about 41% of the total factory output.Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

India's infrastructure output rose 8.1 per cent year-on-year in September, with growth across all sectors barring crude oil production, government data showed on Tuesday, October 31. Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 per cent of industrial output.

Electricity generation grew 9.3 per cent in the month, coal production jumped by 16.1 per cent and the steel sector achieved 9.6 per cent growth, the figures showed. Crude oil production fell marginally by 0.4 per cent, according to government data.

In the first six months of the financial year that started on April 1, infrastructure output rose 7.8 per cent year on year, the data showed.

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 05:33 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App