India's September infrastructure output up 8.1% YoY
India's infrastructure output rose 8.1 per cent year-on-year in September, with growth across all sectors barring crude oil production, government data showed on Tuesday, October 31. Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 per cent of industrial output.