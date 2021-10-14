India's September WPI inflation eases to 10.66%1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2021, 12:24 PM IST
Fuel and power prices rose 24.81% in September year-on-year compared with 26.09% in August
Fuel and power prices rose 24.81% in September year-on-year compared with 26.09% in August
|
Listen to this article
India's annual wholesale price-based inflation in September eased to 10.66% from the previous month's 11.39%, remaining in double digits for the sixth month in a row, government data showed on Thursday.
Fuel and power prices rose 24.81% in September year-on-year compared with 26.09% in August, while manufactured product prices rose 11.41% compared with 11.39% in the previous month.
However, wholesale prices of food rose at a slower pace of 1.14% in September from a year earlier compared with 3.43% in the previous month.
More details awaited
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!