India's September WPI inflation eases to 10.66%1 min read . 12:24 PM IST
Fuel and power prices rose 24.81% in September year-on-year compared with 26.09% in August
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Fuel and power prices rose 24.81% in September year-on-year compared with 26.09% in August
India's annual wholesale price-based inflation in September eased to 10.66% from the previous month's 11.39%, remaining in double digits for the sixth month in a row, government data showed on Thursday.
India's annual wholesale price-based inflation in September eased to 10.66% from the previous month's 11.39%, remaining in double digits for the sixth month in a row, government data showed on Thursday.
Fuel and power prices rose 24.81% in September year-on-year compared with 26.09% in August, while manufactured product prices rose 11.41% compared with 11.39% in the previous month.
Fuel and power prices rose 24.81% in September year-on-year compared with 26.09% in August, while manufactured product prices rose 11.41% compared with 11.39% in the previous month.
However, wholesale prices of food rose at a slower pace of 1.14% in September from a year earlier compared with 3.43% in the previous month.
More details awaited
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!