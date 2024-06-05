India's service PMI eases to five-month low in May

New Delhi: India's services sector growth softened to a five-month low in May following stiff competition, price pressures, and a severe heatwave. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 60.2 in May from 60.8 in April and 61.2 in March and remained lower than February’s 60.6. The reading, however, remained above the 50 mark, which separates expansion from contraction, for 34 months.

The index had hit a six-month peak of 61.8 in January.

May services PMI figure was below HSBC's projection of 61.4, mentioned in its Flash Services PMI Business Activity Index last month.

While both input costs and output charges rose, new orders from international markets expanded at the steepest pace since the inception of this series nearly ten years ago, the survey said.

Also Read: Seasonal headwinds for India's manufacturing sector "Growth was reportedly supported by rising sales, productivity gains and demand strength. The upturn was somewhat hampered by competitive and price pressures," it added.

India's services sector—among the world's fastest-growing—accounts for more than half of the country's gross domestic product.

The robust performance in recent months helped the country achieve its targeted economic growth for the fiscal year that ended on 31 March.

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in February raised its GDP growth forecast for FY24 to 7% from the previous 6.5%, Gross domestic product (GDP) for FY24 expanded at a blistering 8.2%, ably supported by January-March quarter growth of 7.8%, according to government data released last week.

The RBI expects India's GDP growth for FY25 to be at 7%.

Robust demand, new order “India’s service activity rose at a slightly softer pace in May, with domestic new orders easing slightly, but remaining robust, implying strong demand conditions and successful advertising. New export orders surged at a record pace, with broad-based demand from across the globe," said Maitreyi Das, Global Economist at HSBC.

"On the price front, cost pressures ticked up in May led by higher raw material and labour costs. Firms were only able to transfer a part of the price rise to customers," it added.

The services PMI, compiled from questionnaire responses from approximately 400 service sector companies, serves as a crucial economic health indicator.

In terms of overall activity, aggregate output across both the manufacturing and service sectors fell in April, albeit at a slightly slower pace, indicating sustained health in these sectors.

Meanwhile, the HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index fell to 60.5 in May from 61.5 in April, and down from 61.8 in March and February's 60.6.

"Good news is the level of optimism about the year-ahead outlook rose at the fastest pace in eight months, leading service firms to increase their staffing levels," said HSBC's global economist Das.

"Overall composite output rose at a slightly slower pace, led by slower rises in both factory production and service activity," Das added.

