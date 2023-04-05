Services sector growth slows in March after 12-year high in Feb2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 11:41 PM IST
India’s services sector has witnessed a strong rebound driven by pent-up demand for contact intensive activities such as tourism, retail trade, hotel, entertainment and recreation which took the biggest hit from the pandemic.
New Delhi: The service sector continued to grow at a healthy pace but softened slightly in March compared with the previous month, a private survey showed on Wednesday.
