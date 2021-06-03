New Delhi: India’s services activity contracted for the first time in eight months in May as most states imposed lockdowns to curb the unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

Data released by IHS Markit showed purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for services fell to 46.4 in May from 54 in April. A figure above 50 indicates expansion, while sub-50 signals contraction.

Manufacturing PMI also had fallen to its lowest in 10 months to 50.8 in May, barely managing to remain in expansion zone, data released on Monday showed.

Data analytics firm IHS Markit said the Indian service providers struggled in May, with the intensification of the covid-19 crisis causing renewed declines in new business and output. “Firms became increasingly worried about growth prospects, with positive sentiment slipping to a nine-month low. Jobs were shed to the greatest extent since last October," it added.

International demand for Indian services also worsened, with new export business falling at the quickest rate in six months. The drop was attributed to international travel restrictions and business closures.

The data analytics firm said although service providers foresee activity growth over the course of the coming 12 months, the overall degree of optimism weakened to the lowest since August 2020. “Pandemic-related worries and falling sales led services companies to reduce workforce numbers again during May. The decline was modest, but the quickest in the current six-month sequence of job shedding," it added.

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit said while PMI data released on Monday showed that the manufacturing industry managed to keep its head above water in May, the service sector struggled as the pandemic escalated. “"The intensification of the COVID-19 crisis and associated restrictions suppressed domestic and international demand for Indian services. Total sales decreased for the first time in eight months, while the fall in external orders was the most pronounced since last November," she added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.