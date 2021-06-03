India's services activity contracts for the first time in eight months in May

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit said while PMI data released on Monday showed that the manufacturing industry managed to keep its head above water in May, the service sector struggled as the pandemic escalated. “"The intensification of the COVID-19 crisis and associated restrictions suppressed domestic and international demand for Indian services. Total sales decreased for the first time in eight months, while the fall in external orders was the most pronounced since last November," she added.

