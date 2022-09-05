Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Economy / India’s services activity rises to 57.2 in August

India’s services activity rises to 57.2 in August

S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers‘ Index (PMI) rose to 57.2 in August from a four-month low of 55.5 in July. (File Photo)
1 min read . 12:14 PM ISTSaurav Anand

The pick-up in growth stemmed from a rebound in new business gains as firms continued to benefit from the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and ongoing marketing efforts

NEW DELHI: The S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers‘ Index (PMI) rose to 57.2 in August from a four-month low of 55.5 in July. India’s services sector expanded for the 13th straight month August.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a sub-50 print signals contraction.

“The latest reading was the 13th straight month of expansion in the sector, amid a faster rise in both output and new orders, while employment rose to the fastest pace in over 14 years," the survey said.

“The pick-up in growth stemmed from a rebound in new business gains as firms continued to benefit from the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and ongoing marketing efforts," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global. “Finance and insurance was the brightest area of the service economy in August, leading with regards to growth of sales and output."

On the price front, input price inflation eased to an 11-month low, while output cost was solid and broadly similar to that seen in July.

Sentiment strengthened to an over four-year high amid improving demand and planned marketing.

Like services PMI, India’s composite PMI also recovered from July’s four-month low of 56.6 to rise to 58.2 in August.

Data released on September 1 showed the manufacturing PMI cooled marginally to 56.2 last month from 56.4 in July.

