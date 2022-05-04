Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India’s services exports rise to record high in FY22

Telecommunications, computer, and information services, other business services and transport are the top contributors in services exports during April-December 2021 (latest available).
1 min read . 08:46 PM IST Dilasha Seth

  • India’s services exports touched $254.5 billion in 2021-22, up 23.4% from $206.09 billion in 2020-21, according to data by the RBI 

India’s services exports touched a record high in 2021-22 largely led by software services, and professional and management consulting services, even as contact sectors like travel, recreational services, and construction remained affected due to the pandemic.

India’s services exports touched $254.5 billion in 2021-22, up 23.4% from $206.09 billion in 2020-21, according to data by the Reserve Bank of India. 

Services exports exceeded the previous high of $213 billion in 2019-20, according to the release by the ministry of commerce and industry on Wednesday.

Also, services exports hit an all-time monthly high of $26.9 billion in March 2022, said the release.

Telecommunications, computer, and information services, other business services and transport are the top contributors in services exports during April-December 2021 (latest available). Component-wise Services, said the release.

 

India’s overall exports, comprising both services and merchandise touched a record high of $676.2 billion in financial year 2021-2022, up 28.4% from $526.6 billion in 2020-21 and $497.9 billion in 2019-20, respectively.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal had said last month that India’s services sector has achieved the all-time high despite sectors like tourism, aviation and hospitality severely affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

India is expecting to make significant gains in the services exports sector in view of the comprehensive trade deals signed with the UAE and Australia. It is also negotiating free trade comprehensive agreements with the European Union, the UK, Canada, and Israel.

India’s merchandise exports touched $421.8 billion in 2021-22, exceeding the target by $21 billion in 2021-22, a growth of 44.6% and 34.6% over 2020-21 and 2019-20, respectively.