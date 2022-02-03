India's dominant services sector growth slowed to six-month low in January as restrictions due to Omicron wave of Covid-19 cases and surging prices weighed on demand. January data highlighted further increases in new business and output among service providers, but growth was curbed by the escalation of the pandemic, survey by IHS Markit showed.

The IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slumped to 51.5 in January from 55.5 in December. Though, still above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction. Both new business and output rose at slight rates that were the weakest in six months, as per the survey

The new business sub-index was at its weakest since August as consumers stayed home amid rising coronavirus cases, curbing domestic demand. job shedding continued and business confidence took a hit.

"Companies became increasingly worried that growth would be harmed by the intensification of the pandemic, the reintroduction of restrictions and inflationary pressures. Business sentiment remained positive, but slipped to a sixmonth low," the survey added.

Although new orders received by private sector companies continued to rise, the rate of expansion eased to the slowest in the current six-month period of growth. Slower increases were seen among manufacturing firms and their services counterparts.

"The escalation of the pandemic and reintroduction of curfews had a detrimental impact on growth across the service sector," noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.

Firms cut headcount for a second month in January due to the weaker demand. Input costs spiraled to a 10-year high on increased food, fuel, material, staff and transportation costs.

