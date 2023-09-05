India’s services PMI falls to 60.1 in August from 62.3 MoM1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Despite falling from 62.3 in July to 60.1 in August, the seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index indicated one of the strongest increases in output seen since mid-2010.
India’s services activity continued to expand in August, but at a slower pace than in July. The services purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 60.1 in August from 62.3 recorded in July, according to data released by S&P Global on Tuesday.
