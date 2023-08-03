India's services PMI growth at 13-year high of 62.3 in July

India's services PMI growth at 13-year high of 62.3 in July1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 11:03 AM IST
S&P Global's India services purchasing managers’ index rose to 62.3 in July, its highest index since June 2010. The services PMI increased from 58.5 in June and remained above the 50-mark that separates growth from expansion for two years.
India’s services sector expanded at its fastest pace in 13 years in the month of July amid a significant rise in demand despite elevated inflationary pressures, a business survey showed on Thursday.
