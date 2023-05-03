India's services PMI hits near 13-year high in April, inflation accelerates2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 11:00 AM IST
The S&P Global India services Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to 62.0 last month from 57.8 in March, its highest since June 2010
India's services activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly 13 years in April, driven by robust demand, according to a private survey which also showed price pressures increased at their fastest rate in recent months.
