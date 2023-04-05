India’s services PMI eases to 57.8 in March

India’s services PMI eases to 57.8 in March2 min read . 12:49 PM IST
A couple of days ago, data released by S&P showed the manufacturing PMI in India rising to a three-month high of 56.4 in March
NEW DELHI: India’s services sector expanded again in March, although the sector’s Purchasing Managers‘ Index (PMI) fell to 57.8 from February’s 12-year high of 59.4, according to data released by S&P Global on Wednesday.
This was the 20th straight month of consecutive expansion for the services PMI. In Purchasing Managers‘ Index (PMI) parlance, a score above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.
“India’s service sector built on to the momentum gained in February with further increases in new business intakes and output...However, manufacturing has retaken the mantle as the main driver of growth," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Similar to output, new business inflows increased at a softer rate but still stayed sharp in March.
On the jobs front, the survey panelists commonly cited adequate capacities for current requirements, a factor that curbed job creation.
“Despite rising for the tenth month in a row, services employment grew only factionally in March. Close to 98% of survey participants left payroll numbers unchanged amid sufficient staff levels for current requirements," the survey said.
“Nevertheless, the overall level of positive sentiment fell to an eight-month low as several firms foresee no change in activity from present levels," it added.
As a result, the composite PMI, which is a combination of the manufacturing and services indices, declined to 58.4 in March from 59.0 in February.
Private sector sales rose for the 12th consecutive month in March, amid sustained increases at goods producers and service providers. “The overall pace of expansion was sharp, despite easing from February," the survey said.
On the prices front, a sizeable proportion of services firms hiked their selling prices to hedge against rising costs, emboldened by favourable demand conditions.
“Still, a sizeable proportion of services firms hiked their selling prices to hedge against rising costs, emboldened by favourable demand conditions. The rate of charge inflation was moderate but quickened since February, a trend that was matched by manufacturing," Lima said.
“Weakness was seen with regards to jobs, with broadly no change in employment seen neither in services nor in manufacturing as a general lack of pressure on operating capacities and diminished confidence towards growth prospects prevented hiring activity. More firms in both sectors anticipate no change in future output from present levels," she stressed.
The S&P Global India Services PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to a panel of around 400 service sector companies. The panel is stratified by detailed sector and company workforce size, based on contributions to GDP. The data collection began in December 2005.