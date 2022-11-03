India’s services sector picks up pace in October on improved demand

New Delhi: India’s services sector picked up pace in October with the Purchasing Managers‘ Index (PMI) edging up from September’s six-month low on the back of stronger gains in new business and increased hiring amid strengthening demand, a private survey showed on Thursday.
The S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 55.1 in October from 54.3 in September. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity while a sub-50 print signals contraction.
Favourable demand for services continued to underpin increases in new business and output at the start of the third fiscal quarter, the release stated. Moreover, rates of expansion quickened from September’s six-month lows.
Buoyed by the ongoing recovery in new work, employment rose for the fifth month in a row and at the second-fastest pace in over three years.
Underlying data suggested that the domestic market was the main source of new business gains, as foreign sales decreased further at the start of the third fiscal quarter. Monthly deteriorations in international demand have been registered since the onset of Covid-19 in March 2020, the release stated.
“The October results show us that service providers had no trouble securing new work in October, despite lifting their charges again. Hence, the sector remained firmly inside expansion territory as business activity and payroll numbers were raised to support strengthening demand,“ said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Job creation in the services sector ticked up and business expectations were at an almost eight year high. Ongoing increases in new business and output requirements continued to support job creation in the service economy, according to the survey.
“Optimism towards a more positive environment boosted job creation in October, as service providers sought to adjust capacities to accommodate for expected increases in new work. Sentiment towards the year-ahead outlook for business activity improved to the highest in close to eight years,“ Lima stated.
On the inflation front, the survey said there were mild accelerations in inflation rates for input costs and output charges.
“Many companies indicated that higher food, fuel and retail prices pushed up their overall expenses in October. With some of this additional cost burden shared with customers, prices charged for the provision of services likewise rose. Rates of input cost and output charge inflation quickened from September and were above their respective averages," said Pollyanna De Lima.
Ongoing increases in new business and output requirements continued to support job creation in the service economy. Employment rose for the fifth month in a row and at the second-fastest pace in over three years (behind August).
The overall S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index rose to 55.5 from 55.1 in September as activity in both manufacturing and services remained strong.
‘There was a mild acceleration in growth of private sector activity in India, as a stronger increase in the service economy more than offset a slowdown among goods producers,’ the report said.
The S&P Global India Services PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to a panel of around 400 service sector companies. The panel is stratified by detailed sector and company workforce size, based on contributions to GDP. Data collection began in December 2005.
