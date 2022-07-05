India’s services sector PMI hits 11-year high in June

High inflation, however, was a cause of concern, with selling prices rising at the sharpest rate in almost five years in June, as several companies sought to transfer part of their additional cost burdens to clients
NEW DELHI: Activity in India’s services sector surged to an 11-year high in June, led by improving demand, capacity expansion and favourable economic conditions, according to a private survey.
The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services rose to its highest level since April 2011 to 59.2 in June from 58.9 in May.
Services firms noted a substantial upturn in new work intakes at the end of the fiscal first quarter. Firms were able to secure new orders despite charging more for their services.
Selling prices rose at the sharpest rate in almost five years in June, as several companies sought to transfer part of their additional cost burdens to clients. Stronger increases in prices charged were seen across the four broad areas of the services economy, with the sharpest upturn recorded in transport, information and communication.
“Despite easing to a three-month low in June, the overall rate of input cost inflation remained elevated by historical standards as one-fifth of panellists signalled greater expenses and the remaining reported no change since May," it noted.
Persistent inflation continued to worry businesses, which were cautiously optimistic about the year-ahead outlook for business activity. Overall sentiment was well below its long-run average, as only 9% of companies forecast output growth.
Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said, “Activity growth in India’s service sector moved up a gear again in June, reaching its strongest in over 11 years and surpassing that seen in manufacturing for the third month running."
She, however, noted that cost pressures in the service economy remained stubbornly high in June, despite easing to a three-month low. With companies retaining significant pricing power due to robust demand conditions, output charge inflation climbed to a near five-year peak.
Commenting on the services sector growth, Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said, “Middle-to-high income households are likely to prioritise spending on contact intensive services, that were avoided during the pandemic, at the cost of consumer durables. This is likely to result in a slower improvement in capacity utilisation levels, modestly delaying the private sectors capex plans amidst the global headwinds and elevated commodity prices."