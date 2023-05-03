Services growth at 13-year high in April3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 12:26 AM IST
S&P’s Services PMI rose to 62 in April from 57.8 in March
India’s services exports grew a record 26.6% in FY23 to touch $322 billion, while services imports rose 22.2% to $179.7 billion
India’s services sector recorded its strongest output growth in nearly 13 years in April, driven by the finance and insurance sectors, a private survey showed, even as price pressures intensified and job creation stagnated.
