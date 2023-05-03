India’s services sector recorded its strongest output growth in nearly 13 years in April, driven by the finance and insurance sectors, a private survey showed, even as price pressures intensified and job creation stagnated.

The S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 62 in April from 57.8 in March, signalling the fastest expansion in output since mid-2010. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity.

India’s economy has shown promising signs of growth, with record-high goods and services tax collections and other impressive metrics despite the ongoing global economic uncertainties. However, challenges remain, with the unemployment rate climbing to a four-month high and global crude oil prices remaining volatile.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

Economist Sachchidanand Shukla said that in FY23, India witnessed the first full year of economic activity without covid impact, especially in services. “All categories of services are doing very well, including aviation. There may be some base effect, but growth momentum in the services sector remains high, and we should see this sustain."

The PMI survey is based on responses from a panel of 400 business executives across sectors such as consumer (excluding retail), transport, information, communication, finance, insurance, real estate and business services.

Services make up more than half of India’s economy, while manufacturing and agriculture account for about 14% and 18%, respectively. Strong growth in the service sector will be good news for policymakers, given the sluggish growth in manufacturing seen in FY23 (as per official second advance estimates) and the risks to farm output this year, thanks to a looming El Nino.

India’s official estimate for economic growth in FY24 is 6.5%. “Services sector will be the most important growth driver for India in FY24," Shukla said.

India’s services exports grew a record 26.6% in FY23 to touch $322 billion, while services imports rose 22.2% to $179.7 billion.

However, the surge in activity did not translate into a corresponding rise in jobs. “Despite the substantial upturn in sales, job creation across the private sector remained mild. Rates of expansion were broadly similar at manufacturing firms and their services counterparts," a statement by S&P Global Market Intelligence showed.

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global, also pointed to this weakness. “Despite the substantial pick-up in sales growth and improved business sentiment towards the outlook, the increase in employment seen in April was negligible and failed to gain meaningful traction," she said.

According to the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE), India’s unemployment rate touched a four-month high of 8.11% in April, up from 7.8% in March.

Services demand in April picked up even as input costs rose at the quickest pace in three months, above the long-run series trend.

According to survey respondents, food, fuel, medicine, transportation, and wages were the main sources of inflation. Consumer services recorded the fastest upturn in average expenses.

“Having retreated in each month since the start of the current calendar year, input price inflation quickened in April. PMI survey participants indicated higher salaries and wages awarded to staff, as well as pressures from food, fuel and transportation costs," De Lima further said.

Meanwhile, the input prices index was at a three-month high from a two-and-half low in March, and firms raised their charges at the fastest pace this year. The index for the prices charged rose to 53.5 from 52.4.

The overall S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index rose to 61.6 in April, the highest since July 2010, as activity in both manufacturing and services remained strong.