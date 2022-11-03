India's services sector recovers growth momentum in October: PMI survey2 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 11:04 AM IST
- The S&P Global India services PMI edged up to 55.1 in October
Activity in India's dominant services industry gathered pace in October even as inflationary pressures gather pace, according to a private survey. Underpinned by robust domestic demand, the S&P Global India services Purchasing Managers' Index edged up to 55.1 in October from September's six-month low of 54.3. The reading beat the Reuters poll expectation for 54.6 and remained above the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction for a fifteenth month.