Activity in India's dominant services industry gathered pace in October even as inflationary pressures gather pace, according to a private survey. Underpinned by robust domestic demand, the S&P Global India services Purchasing Managers' Index edged up to 55.1 in October from September's six-month low of 54.3. The reading beat the Reuters poll expectation for 54.6 and remained above the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction for a fifteenth month.

That marked the longest stretch of growth since October 2016.

“The October results show us that service providers had no trouble securing new work in October, despite lifting their charges again. Hence, the sector remained firmly inside expansion territory as business activity and payroll numbers were raised to support strengthening demand," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director.

Job creation in the services sector ticked up and business expectations were at an almost eight year high. Ongoing increases in new business and output requirements continued to support job creation in the service economy, according to the survey.

“Optimism towards a more positive environment boosted job creation in October, as service providers sought to adjust capacities to accommodate for expected increases in new work. Sentiment towards the year-ahead outlook for business activity improved to the highest in close to eight years," said Pollyanna De Lima.

"Many companies indicated that higher food, fuel and retail prices pushed up their overall expenses in October. With some of this additional cost burden shared with customers, prices charged for the provision of services likewise rose. Rates of input cost and output charge inflation quickened from September and were above their respective averages."

Inflation in India has been hovering above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target range of 2%-6% since the start of this year. The RBI has raised its key interest rate by 190 basis points since May to reduce price pressures and hold up a tumbling currency. The overall S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index rose to 55.5 from 55.1 in September as activity in both manufacturing and services remained strong. (With Agency Inputs)