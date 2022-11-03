India's services sector recovers growth momentum in October: PMI survey

Inflation in India has been hovering above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target range of 2%-6% since the start of this year. The RBI has raised its key interest rate by 190 basis points since May to reduce price pressures and hold up a tumbling currency. The overall S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index rose to 55.5 from 55.1 in September as activity in both manufacturing and services remained strong. (With Agency Inputs)