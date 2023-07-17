Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Economy / India's steel imports surge in June 2023, China and Vietnam dominate share

India's steel imports surge in June 2023, China and Vietnam dominate share

1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST Livemint

India's steel imports in June 2023 rose by 5.9% month-on-month and 7.6% year-on-year, with increased shares from China and Vietnam. Meanwhile, India's steel exports declined by 27.6% compared to May 2023 and 21.3% compared to June 2022. Iron ore prices remained unchanged.

India’s steel imports are already rising.

India's steel imports in June 2023 amounted to 4.84 LMT, indicating a 5.9% increase on a month-on-month basis and a 7.6% rise compared to June 2022, as per the Ministry of Steel. The official data also revealed that the share of countries such as China and Vietnam in India's steel import basket during June 2023 has increased on a year-on-year (y-o-y).

India's steel imports in June 2023 amounted to 4.84 LMT, indicating a 5.9% increase on a month-on-month basis and a 7.6% rise compared to June 2022, as per the Ministry of Steel. The official data also revealed that the share of countries such as China and Vietnam in India's steel import basket during June 2023 has increased on a year-on-year (y-o-y).

"Share of China, Japan, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Nepal and the USA increased in total steel imports of India in June '23 as compared to June 22...," it said.

"Share of China, Japan, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Nepal and the USA increased in total steel imports of India in June '23 as compared to June 22...," it said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

In June 2022, China constituted 26.1% of India's steel imports, while Vietnam's share was 1%. However, by June 2023, the import share from China increased to 37.1%, and Vietnam's contribution rose to 4.8% in India's steel import portfolio. These changes are noteworthy as India aims to expand its steel production capacity to 300 million tonnes and seeks a significant position in the global steel markets.

On the other hand, India's export of finished steel declined by 27.6% compared to May 2023 and 21.3% compared to June 2022, reaching 5.02 LMT.

The share of the UK, Mexico, Russia, Italy, Portugal and Nepal in India's steel exports basket increased in June 2023, the data showed.

On prices of iron ore, it said that the prices of the steel making raw material were at 3,900/tonne in June, unchanged from its May 2023 level.

(With agency

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.