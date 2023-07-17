India's steel imports surge in June 2023, China and Vietnam dominate share

India's steel imports in June 2023 amounted to 4.84 LMT, indicating a 5.9% increase on a month-on-month basis and a 7.6% rise compared to June 2022, as per the Ministry of Steel. The official data also revealed that the share of countries such as China and Vietnam in India's steel import basket during June 2023 has increased on a year-on-year (y-o-y).

