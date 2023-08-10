'India's April-June 2024 GDP growth seen at 6.6%': RBI Governor Das1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 10:23 AM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: India contributes 15% to global growth, maintaining strong macroeconomic fundamentals. Policy rate unchanged at 6.5%.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that India is contributing approximately 15% to global growth, leading to the country's strong macroeconomic fundamentals and growth.
