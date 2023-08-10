comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 10 2023 10:35:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.45 -0.58%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.9 -0.5%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.75 -1.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.2 0.3%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 960.25 -1.27%
Business News/ Economy / 'India's April-June 2024 GDP growth seen at 6.6%': RBI Governor Das
Back

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that India is contributing approximately 15% to global growth, leading to the country's strong macroeconomic fundamentals and growth. 

During the MPC meeting today, Das said that the GDP growth forecast for April-June 2024 is pegged at 6.6%. 

“GDP growth projection for FY23-24 retained at 6.5%. GDP forecast for FY24 is at 6.5%. GDP forecast for Q1FY24 at 8%. GDP forecast for Q2FY24 at 6.5%. GDP forecast for Q3FY24 at 6%. GDP forecast for Q4FY24 at 5.7%," Das announced. 

Das announce the third bi-monthly monetary policy for FY24 today. The three-day meeting of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI was held from August 8 to 10.

The RBI decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the third time in a row as it maintains heightened vigil on inflation. Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

He also said that RBI MPC remains resolute in its commitment to align inflation with the 4% target and anchor inflation expectations. 

“The cumulative rate hike of 250 bps from FY23 is working its way through the economy," said Das. 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 10:42 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout