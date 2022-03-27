India’s supply chain getting stronger: PM Modi on $400 bn exports

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's supply chain is strengthening and goods produced in the country are garnering robust global demand.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's supply chain is strengthening and goods produced in the country are garnering robust global demand.
Addressing the nation through the weekly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, the Prime Minister on Sunday reiterated that the $400 billion worth of exports in FY22 is a reflection of growing global demand for Indian goods and the strengthening supply chain of the country.
Addressing the nation through the weekly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, the Prime Minister on Sunday reiterated that the $400 billion worth of exports in FY22 is a reflection of growing global demand for Indian goods and the strengthening supply chain of the country.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Merchandise exports in 2021-22 till 21 March stood at $400.9 billion against $280.9 billion during the comparable period in 2020-21, logging a rise of 42.7%. The previous record of $330 billion was witnessed in 2018-19.
“At one time, the figure of exports from India used to be $100 billion, at times $150 billion, sometimes $200 billion…today, India has reached $400 billion. In a way, this means that the demand for items made in India is increasing all over the world; the other meaning is that the supply chain of India is getting stronger by the day," he said.
The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the export figures, stating that the power of the people of India is now reaching new markets in "every nook and corner of the world".
“When each and every Indian is vocal for local, it does not take long for the local to become global. Let's make the local ‘global’ and augment the prestige of our products further," Modi said.
He noted that the milestone in terms of exports has been achieved due to the efforts of the farmers, artisans, weavers, engineers, small entrepreneurs and the MSME sector.
He further talked about the government e-Marketplace, reiterating that the government has purchased items worth more than ₹1 trillion during the last year through the GeM portal. He added that close to 0.12 million small entrepreneurs, small shopkeepers have sold their goods directly to the government.
“There was a time when only big companies could sell goods to the government. However, the country is changing now; the old systems are also changing. Now, even the smallest of shopkeepers can sell one’s goods to the government on the GeM Portal – this is the New India," Modi added.