India's surprising GDP growth rate leaves economists puzzled. Here's why
SummaryWhile GDP has shown an impressive rise, the sharp slowdown in GVA growth could be worrisome.
India’s GDP growth surprised with a six-quarter high of 8.4% in the quarter ended December, beating street estimates by a huge margin. While the headline number may prove to be a shot in the arm for the Narendra Modi government, which will seek a third term in the upcoming General Elections, the details have perplexed economists.