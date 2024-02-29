India's surprising GDP growth rate leaves economists puzzled. Here's why

Not only is the growth in October-December high, but the figures for July-September and April-June have also been revised upwards—mainly due to a downward revision in the previous year's figures, thus making a low base. The GDP numbers for April-June and July-September have been revised upwards to 8.2% and 8.1% respectively, up from the earlier figures of 7.8% and 7.6%. The revisions in numbers are a general practice but their impact varies from year to year.