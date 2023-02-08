India’s technical textile exports grow 28.4% in 2021-22: Minister
- The minister said in view to boost technical textiles sector in the country, the government has set up the National Technical Textiles Mission for a period of 4 years with an outlay of Rs. 1,480 crore
NEW DELHI : India’s exports of 207 technical textile products have grown from $2.21 billion in 2020-21 to $ 2.85 billion in 2021-22, registering a growth rate of 28.4%, said Union Minister of state for Textiles Darshana Jardosh on Wednesday.
