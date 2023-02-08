India’s technical textile exports grow 28.4% in 2021-22: Minister

NEW DELHI : India’s exports of 207 technical textile products have grown from $2.21 billion in 2020-21 to $ 2.85 billion in 2021-22, registering a growth rate of 28.4%, said Union Minister of state for Textiles Darshana Jardosh on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said that in view to boost technical textiles sector in the country, the government has set up the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) for a period of 4 years with an outlay of Rs. 1,480 crore.

Jardosh added that the mission aims to achieve an average growth rate of 15-20% per annum taking the level of domestic market size to $40-50 billion by the year 2024.

The minister said that the government has issued general guidelines for enabling of academic institutes in technical textiles’ education in India for private and public institutes, with the objective of improving learning levels by encouraging new technical r=textiles degree programme (UG and PG), updating existing conventional degree programmes with new papers of technical textiles.

“Apart from this, the government has approved the Grant for Internship Support in Technical Textiles (GIST) with the objective of supporting academic industry linkages in the domain of technical textiles," Jardosh said.

As per the guidelines, financial assistance up to Rs. 20,000 per student per month (for a maximum period of 2 months) would be given to empaneled companies on re-imbursement basis, for onward release to eligible students.

The two Guidelines were launched on 5 January 2023.