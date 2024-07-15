India’s total exports projected to grow 5.4 per cent in June 2024

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry expects the total amount of imports to rise to $73.47 billion in June 2024 from $69.12 in June 2023. The total exports are expected to rise to $65.47 billion in June 2024, from $62.12 billion in June 2023

Anubhav Mukherjee
First Published15 Jul 2024, 05:58 PM IST
India's imports and exports expected to rise for June 2024.
India’s imports and exports expected to rise for June 2024.

India’s total exports are projected to grow by 5.40 per cent in June 2024, with cumulative exports from April to June increasing by 8.60 per cent. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a release on Monday, July 12, that merchandise exports reached USD 35.20 billion in June 2024, compared to USD 34.32 billion in June 2023, marking a growth of 2.55 per cent.

The growth was driven by significant increases in engineering goods, electronic goods, drugs and pharmaceuticals, and coffee exports.

During the first quarter of the fiscal year, cumulative merchandise exports amounted to USD 109.96 billion, up from USD 103.89 billion in the same period last year, indicating a growth rate of 5.84 per cent.

Also Read | Samosas, tea and a stormy night discussion on how the Budget affects the economy

India's total goods exported are expected to rise 2.56 per cent to $35.20 billion in June 2024, from $34.32 billion in June 2023. The total goods imported are expected to rise 4.98 per cent to $56.18 billion in June 2024, from $53.51 billion in June 2023.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry projects that total services exports will increase by 1.72 per cent to $30.27 billion in June 2024, up from $27.79 billion in June 2023. Additionally, services imports are expected to rise by 10.76 per cent to $17.29 billion in June 2024, compared to $15.61 billion in June 2023, according to the release.

Also Read | Expert View | Budget 2024 to boost domestic cyclicals: Alchemy’s Alok Agarwal

According to June 2024 data provided by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, coffee, tobacco, iron ore, and electronic goods were the few commodities India estimated would significantly increase its exports.

Also Read | Union budget may approve ₹4.5 trillion for rural housing scheme

Pulses, dyeing materials, machine tools, project goods, and silver are estimated to notice a significant increase in imports.

Major Export Destinations

According to government data, India is increasing its exports to countries like the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Mexico. In addition to exports, India is also increasing its imports from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

The top five export destinations in June 2024 showed notable growth, including: USA, 5.98 per cent; UAE, 13.81 per cent; Malaysia, 93.82 per cent; Bangladesh, 25.20 per cent; Tanzania, 59.13 per cent.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 05:58 PM IST
HomeEconomyIndia’s total exports projected to grow 5.4 per cent in June 2024

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Economy

    More From Popular in Economy
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue