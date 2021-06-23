India has attracted total Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of $6.24 billion during April, 2021, which is 38% higher as compared to inflow of $4.53 billion in April 2020, data by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Wednesday.

Measures taken by the government on the fronts of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country, the ministry said in a statement.

During the month, FDI Equity inflows amounting to $4.44 billion were reported in the country which is an increase of 60% as compared to $2.77 billion in the same month last year, the government data showed.

Mauritius stands as the top investing country with 24% of the FDI Equity inflows, followed by Singapore (21%) and Japan (11%).

Among states, Karnataka is the top recipient during April, 2021 with 31% share of the total FDI Equity inflows, followed by Maharashtra (19%) and Delhi (15%).

‘Computer Software & Hardware’ has emerged as the top sector during April, 2021 with around 24%share of the total FDI Equity inflow followed by Services Sector (23%) and Education Sector (8%) respectively, as per the data.

