The gap between India’s merchandise exports and imports narrowed to a five month low in January as inbound shipments slowed to the lowest levels since August and outbound shipments remained robust, albeit growing at the slowest pace in four months, official data showed.

Double digit decline in gold imports and a slowdown in oil imports amid the third Covid-19 wave largely facilitated the narrowing of trade deficit, while non-oil non-gold imports posted a marginal dip in value compared to last month. Rising economic uncertainty pertaining to geo-political tension surrounding Russia-Ukraine could negatively impact India’s trade balance going forward with international oil and commodity prices likely to remain elevated, while supply side bottlenecks could hurt exports, feel economists.

India’s exports grew by 25.28% year-on-year in January to touch $34.5 billion compared to a 38.9% growth in December, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed on Tuesday. The outbound shipments were led by sharp growth in petroleum products, cotton yarn, engineering goods, chemicals, textiles, engineering and electronic goods.

Imports grew at the slowest pace in 11 months by 23.94% y-o-y in January touching the lowest level in five months at $51.93 bn, leaving a smallest trade deficit in five months of $17.42 bn. The trade deficit is however, 20.23% higher than the levels seen in the corresponding month last year.

Non-oil non-gems and jewellery imports, which signifies industrial activity in the economy, stood at $34.62 bn in January, marginally lower than $35.47 bn in the previous month.

Meanwhile, gold imports posted a 40.52% decline during the month at $2.4 bn, versus $4 bn in the corresponding month last year and $4.7 bn in December. Petroleum imports slowed in January, growing by 26.9% to $11.9 bn y-o-y compared to $16.16bn in December

''The fall in mobility and the demand for gold with the onset of the third wave and the associated restrictions, helped to pull back the merchandise trade deficit to a five month low…in January 2022," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ratings. In our view, the surge in gold imports in 2021 was driven by the pent up demand of 2020. We believe gold imports will moderate to US$30-35 billion in 2022," said Nayar.

Economists expect India’s current account deficit (CAD) to widen to over 1.5% GDP in FY22, compared to 0.9 per cent surplus in FY21.

“With import growth exceeding export growth and higher losses in oil-led terms of trade (and higher commodities in general), FY22 CAD-to-GDP will likely track 1.7% of GDP from the surplus of 0.9% in FY21… new global/domestic headwinds and persistent supply constraints are among the key things to watch out for," said Emkay Global Financial Services in its report. It expects CAD to widen further to over 1.8% of GDP in FY23. “However, higher crude prices could push the CAD/GDP to above 2% (we have assumed Brent averaging $70/bbl in FY23)," it added.

