India’s trade deficit declines to $21.94 bn in December.

India's trade deficit decreased to $21.94 billion in December, compared to the revised $32.84 billion in November, driven by an increase in exports and a decline in imports on a sequential basis.

The trade deficit expanded from $18.76 billion in December 2023. Goods exports for December fell by approximately 1 per cent year-on-year to $38.39 billion, while imports rose by 4.8 per cent, reaching $57.15 billion.

Previously, the government reported that India’s trade deficit had hit a record high of $37.84 billion in December last year. However, after revising gold import figures, the deficit was adjusted to $32.84 billion. Similarly, November's trade data was updated, reflecting a significant reduction in gold import estimates.

India's trade deficit is expected to remain in focus as US President-elect Donald Trump prepares to assume office on January 20. He intends to establish a new department, the External Revenue Service, aimed at collecting tariffs, duties, and other revenues from foreign sources.

“We will begin charging those that make money off of us with Trade, and they will start paying,” Donald Trump had said on his social media site, Truth Social.

Trump called India as the "tariff king" and a "major abuser" regarding import tariffs, pledging to implement a reciprocal tax against the country if elected. Since the US is India’s largest export destination, the introduction of such tariffs could disrupt India’s trade balance and significantly affect key sectors.