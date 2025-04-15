India’s trade deficit hits $21.54 billion, exports rose $41.97 billion in March 2025

India's trade deficit was at $21.54 billion as of March 2025, while the exports for the nation rose marginally to $41.97 billion. The imports into India also rose 11.3% (YoY) as of the March data release. 

PTI
Published15 Apr 2025, 03:46 PM IST
Advertisement
India’s overall exports of goods and services increased 5.5% to $820.93 billion, according to the data released on Tuesday, April 15. (Bloomberg)

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) India's exports grew marginally by 0.7 per cent to USD 41.97 billion in March, while the trade deficit stood at USD 21.54 billion in the month, the latest government data showed on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Imports increased by 11.3 per cent year-on-year to USD 63.51 billion in March, according to the data released by the commerce ministry data.

Also Read | India-US sign terms of reference for trade deal to include tariff barriers

Cumulatively, during the 2024-25 fiscal year (April-March), the country's exports moved up a tad by 0.08 per cent to USD 437.42 billion, while imports climbed by 6.62 per cent to USD 720.24 billion.

The country's overall exports of goods and services increased by 5.5 pc to USD 820.93 billion.

 
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEconomyIndia’s trade deficit hits $21.54 billion, exports rose $41.97 billion in March 2025
First Published:15 Apr 2025, 03:46 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App