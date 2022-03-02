India’s trade deficit in Feb rises to $21.19 bn against $17.42 bn in Jan 2022

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Volatility in the oil prices stems from the rising geopolitical tension surrounding Russia-Ukraine which could negatively impact India's trade balance going forward as Brent surpassed the $110-per-barrel mark early today
India’s trade deficit rose to $21.19 billion last month against $17.42 billion in January this year as the country's spending on petroleum products rose to $15.04 billion in February against $11.6 billion in January 2022, data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Wednesday.
Volatility in the oil prices stems from the rising geopolitical tension surrounding Russia-Ukraine which could negatively impact India’s trade balance going forward as Brent, the international oil benchmark, surpassed the $110-per-barrel mark early today.
India’s merchandise exports grew by 22.36% in February 2022 to $33.81 billion taking the total value of exports to $374.05 billion this fiscal year, closer to the $400 billion target announced by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
The outbound shipments were led by sharp growth engineering goods, petroleum products and gems & jewellery. The Ministry also said that the cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April 2021-February 2022 was $319.09 billion, higher by 36.16% over $234.36 billion in April 2020-February 2021.
Meanwhile, the cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in April 2021-Feb 2022 was $408.63 billion, showing an increase of 49.61% compared to non-oil imports of $273.12 billion in April 2020-Feb 2021.
“Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was $31.61 billion in February 2022 with a positive growth of 31.66% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of $24.01 billion in Feb 2021 and a positive growth of 42.31% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of $22.21 billion in Feb 2020," the Ministry said in a statement.
