India’s trade deficit in Feb rises to $21.19 bn against $17.42 bn in Jan 2022

India's trade deficit rose to $21.19 billion last month against $17.42 billion in January this year as the country's spending on petroleum products rose to $15.04 billion in February against $11.6 billion in January 2022, data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Wednesday.

Volatility in the oil prices stems from the rising geopolitical tension surrounding Russia-Ukraine which could negatively impact India's trade balance going forward as Brent, the international oil benchmark, surpassed the $110-per-barrel mark early today.

India's merchandise exports grew by 22.36% in February 2022 to $33.81 billion taking the total value of exports to $374.05 billion this fiscal year, closer to the $400 billion target announced by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The outbound shipments were led by sharp growth engineering goods, petroleum products and gems & jewellery. The Ministry also said that the cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April 2021-February 2022 was $319.09 billion, higher by 36.16% over $234.36 billion in April 2020-February 2021.

Meanwhile, the cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in April 2021-Feb 2022 was $408.63 billion, showing an increase of 49.61% compared to non-oil imports of $273.12 billion in April 2020-Feb 2021.

"Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was $31.61 billion in February 2022 with a positive growth of 31.66% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of $24.01 billion in Feb 2021 and a positive growth of 42.31% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of $22.21 billion in Feb 2020," the Ministry said in a statement.