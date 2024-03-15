India's merchandise exports soared to $41.40 billion in February, marking the highest figure in 11 months. The last time exports reached such levels was in March 2023, when they stood at $41.96 billion.

India's merchandise trade deficit expanded to $18.71 billion in February, compared to $17.49 billion in January, the commerce ministry's announced on March 15.

Despite the widening trade deficit, exports surged by 11.9 percent to $41.40 billion, while imports saw a 12.2 percent year-on-year increase, reaching $60.11 billion during the same period.

India's merchandise exports soared to $41.40 billion in February, marking the highest figure in 11 months. The last time exports reached such levels was in March 2023, when they stood at $41.96 billion. Concurrently, imports also surged to a four-month peak.

In terms of year-on-year growth, February's export expansion represents the most significant increase since June 2022, posting a remarkable 30.1 percent rise. Similarly, import growth in February, registering at 12.2 percent, marks the highest since September 2022's 12.6 percent surge.

"Despite the Ukraine war, Suez Canal, tight monetary policies in western world and fall in commodity prices, February trade data has surpassed all our expectations, with highest export growth achieved in both goods and services in the last 11 months. When we close 2023-24, (we) expect overall exports to be higher than last fiscal's record export figures," Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal was quoted as saying.

During the fiscal year 2022-23, India's merchandise exports reached $451.07 billion, with services exports standing at $325.33 billion. This combined to a total export value of $776.40 billion, marking a notable increase of 14.8% compared to the previous fiscal year.

For the period spanning April 2023 to February 2024, India recorded a trade deficit of $225.20 billion, reflecting a decrease from $245.94 billion observed in the first 11 months of 2022-23.

