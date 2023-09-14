India's trade deficit may surge on rising gold imports, festive buying1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 08:27 AM IST
On account of festive buying, gold imports in India has risen to the tune of 40% in August 2023
On account of festival buying in India, gold imports in the second biggest consumer of the precious metal has risen to the tune of 40 per cent in August 2023. This may blow out India's trade deficit, which is already at threatening levels on soaring crude oil prices.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message