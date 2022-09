India's trade deficit widened to $27.98 billion in August, data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed on Wednesday. The exports rose marginally by 1.62% to $33.92 billion.

Trade deficit in August 2021 came at $11.71 billion. The imports rose by 37.28% to $61.9 billion in August 2022.

During April-August 2022-23, exports registered a growth of 17.68% to $193.51 billion. Imports during the five-month period of this financial year grew by 45.74% to $318 billion.

Trade deficit widened to $124.52 billion in April-August this fiscal as against $53.78 billion in the same period in 2021.

Import of crude oil in August 2022 surged by 87.44% to $17.7 billion. However, gold imports dipped by about 47% to $3.57 billion, the government data showed.

On the other hand, silver imports soared to $684.34 million during the month under review from $15.49 million in the same month last year.

Rise in import values last month has been witnessed in major commodity groups like coal, coke and briquettes (133.64% to $4.5 billion), chemicals (43% to around $3 billion), and vegetable oil (41.55% to nearly $2 billion).

Also, export products that witnessed positive growth last month included electronic goods, rice, oil meals, tea, coffee and chemicals.

Export of petroleum products jumped by 22.76% to $5.71 billion. Similarly, chemicals and pharma shipments rose by 13.47% and 6.76% to $2.53 billion and $2.14 billion, respectively.

Sectors, which saw negative growth last month included engineering (14.19% to $8.3 billion), gems and jewellery (about 3% to $3.33 billion), ready-made garments of all textiles (0.34% to $1.23 billion), and plastic (1.10% to $747.21 million).

Meanwhile, India's current account deficit (CAD) will widen to 5% of the GDP in the September quarter due to higher merchandise trade deficit, domestic ratings agency Icra said.

"The current account deficit (CAD) is projected to widen to an all-time high of USD 41-43 billion in Q2 FY23 from the USD 30 billion expected in Q1 FY23. It is expected to widen to 5 per cent of GDP in Q2 FY23, the second highest level since Q3FY12," Icra said in a note.

The agency said with the re-emergence of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) equity inflows, it expects the rupee to trade between 78.5-81 against the US dollar in the rest of calendar year 2022 amid the global headwinds.

"While forex reserves have seen a drawdown of USD 45.4 billion in FY23 so far (till Aug 26, 2022), they remain large, and are likely to prevent a disorderly depreciation of the Indian rupee," it added.