India’s trade deficit more than doubles to $28 bn in August1 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 05:49 PM IST
Exports during April-August rose 17.7% year-on-year to $193.51 billion, while imports during the five-month period grew 45.7% to $318 billion
Exports during April-August rose 17.7% year-on-year to $193.51 billion, while imports during the five-month period grew 45.7% to $318 billion
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI: India’s merchandise trade deficit in August widened to $27.98 billion from $11.71 billion a year ago, according to revised data released by the commerce and industry ministry on Wednesday.