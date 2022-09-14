NEW DELHI: India’s merchandise trade deficit in August widened to $27.98 billion from $11.71 billion a year ago, according to revised data released by the commerce and industry ministry on Wednesday.

The country’s merchandise exports climbed to $33.92 billion from $33.38 billion in August 2021, while imports surged to $61.90 billion in August from $45.09 billion in the year-ago period.

Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam had earlier said that India’s merchandise exports are expected at $470 billion to $480 billion in the current financial year compared to $420 billion in FY22.

He had also said that trade deficit, which crossed $100 billion during April-July of the current fiscal, would moderate in coming months.

Exports during April-August rose 17.7% year-on-year to $193.51 billion, while imports during the five-month period grew 45.7% to $318 billion.