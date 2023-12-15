India’s trade deficit plunges to $20.58 billion in November, imports fall by 4.3%
Indian exports experienced a milder contraction of 2.8%, amounting to $33.90 billion, down from $34.89 billion in the corresponding period last year.
India's trade balance saw a reduction in the merchandise trade deficit, reaching $20.58 billion in November, as revealed by government data on Friday. This decline was chiefly propelled by a 4.3% decrease in imports, totaling $54.48 billion compared to the previous year's $56.95 billion for the same month.