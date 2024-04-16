India's trade deficit to hit $276 billion in FY25? Here's how $10 rise in oil prices will impact economy
If crude oil prices remain in $80-90/barrel range, trade deficit should be $266 billion for FY25. It could go up to $276 billion if oil prices move up by another $10 per barrel.
India’s goods trade deficit narrowed by nearly 17 per cent in March 2024 compared with the previous month, as imports fell steeply, while exports rose only marginally. The deficit fell to $15.6 billion in March, down from $18.71 billion in February, which is the lowest it's been in 11 months—the last time the deficit was narrower was in April 2023 when it came in at $14.44 billion.