India's trade deficit at $21.7 bn in Dec as imports rise 38%
India's merchandise exports for the month of December 2021 were $37.8 billion, as compared to $27.22 billion in the same month last year, an increase of 39%, data released by the government showed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, imports in reporting month grew 38.6% at 59.48 billion, over imports of $42.93 billion in December 2020.

This leaves India with a trade deficit of $21.7 billion at the end of December. The trade deficit was $22.91 billion in November.

Exports for the April-December increased 49.6% to $301.3 billion, while imports too rose 68% to $443.82 billion for the period under review.

Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in December 2021 rose 29.6% to 28.92 billion, while imports of the same segment increased 34% to $35.4 billion.

