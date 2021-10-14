OPEN APP
Home >Economy >India's trade deficit widens to $22.6 bn; exports rise 23%
India's merchandise exports in September have risen 22.6% over last year to $33.79 billion on better performance by key sectors like engineering goods and petroleum products, according to the data from ministry of commerce.

Imports have increased significantly, by nearly 85% year-on-year to $56.4 billion.

Meanwhile, the trade deficit in September widened to $22.59 billion as against $2.96 billion in the same month last year, the data showed.

India’s overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in September 2021 are estimated at $54.06 billion, seeing a growth of 21.44% over the same period last year.

Cumulative value of exports for the period April-September 2021 was $197.89 billion as against $125.62 billion during the period April-September 2020, registering a positive growth of 57.53%.

