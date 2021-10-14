India's trade deficit widens to $22.6 bn; exports rise 23%1 min read . 06:18 PM IST
- Exports have grown on better performance by key sectors like engineering goods and petroleum products
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India's merchandise exports in September have risen 22.6% over last year to $33.79 billion on better performance by key sectors like engineering goods and petroleum products, according to the data from ministry of commerce.
India's merchandise exports in September have risen 22.6% over last year to $33.79 billion on better performance by key sectors like engineering goods and petroleum products, according to the data from ministry of commerce.
Imports have increased significantly, by nearly 85% year-on-year to $56.4 billion.
Imports have increased significantly, by nearly 85% year-on-year to $56.4 billion.
Meanwhile, the trade deficit in September widened to $22.59 billion as against $2.96 billion in the same month last year, the data showed.
India’s overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in September 2021 are estimated at $54.06 billion, seeing a growth of 21.44% over the same period last year.
Cumulative value of exports for the period April-September 2021 was $197.89 billion as against $125.62 billion during the period April-September 2020, registering a positive growth of 57.53%.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!