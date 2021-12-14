Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India's trade deficit widens to $22.9 billion in November

India's trade deficit widens to $22.9 billion in November

Meanwhile, merchandise imports in November came in at $52.94 billion, an increase of 56.58% over imports of $33.81 Billion in the same month last year.
07:35 PM IST Livemint

  • India's merchandise exports in the month of November were $30.04 billion, as compared to $23.62 billion in the year-ago period, exhibiting a positive growth of 27.16%.

India's merchandise exports in the month of November were $30.04 billion, as compared to $23.62 billion in the year-ago period, exhibiting a positive growth of 27.16%.

Meanwhile, merchandise imports in November came in at $52.94 billion, an increase of 56.58% over imports of $33.81 Billion in the same month last year.

And hence, India has widened its trade deficit to $22.91 billion as against $10.19 billion in November 2020.

Exports for the April-November period were up 51% to $263.57 billion as against $174.16 billion during the same period last year, while imports during April-November rose 74.8% to $384.34 billion.

Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in November 2021 stood at $23.68 billion, registering a positive growth of 22.26% over a year ago.

Imports from the same category rose 40.6% at $31.82 billion in November 2021.

