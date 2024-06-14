Hello User
Business News/ Economy / India's trade deficit widens to $23.8 billion in May, exports rise 9% YoY

India's trade deficit widens to $23.8 billion in May, exports rise 9% YoY

Livemint

  • India's trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, during the month under review stood at $23.78 billion, showed government data

Trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, in May stood at $billion. Photo: Reuters

India's trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, during May 2024 widened to 23.78 billion. Merchandise exports in May 2024 rose by nine per cent to $38.13 billion, from $34.95 billion in the year-ago month, according to government data released on Friday, June 14.

