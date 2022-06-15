India’s trade deficit widens to $24.29 bn in May

India’s trade deficit widens to $24.29 bn in May1 min read . 03:34 PM IST
- Higher global fuel prices led to India’s import bill to rise by 62.83% year-on-year to $63.22 billion, while exports rose 20.55% to $38.94 billion.
A sharp jump in gold imports and a sequential dip in non-oil exports widened India’s merchandise trade deficit to $24.29 billion, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Wednesday.
A sharp jump in gold imports and a sequential dip in non-oil exports widened India’s merchandise trade deficit to $24.29 billion, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Wednesday.
Higher global fuel prices led to India’s import bill to rise by 62.83% year-on-year to $63.22 billion, while exports rose 20.55% to $38.94 billion.
Higher global fuel prices led to India’s import bill to rise by 62.83% year-on-year to $63.22 billion, while exports rose 20.55% to $38.94 billion.
“Based on the performance in April-May 2022, we foresee the current account deficit to widen to $26 billion in the ongoing quarter compared to the $23 billion during the previous quarter," Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist ICRA said.
She further predicted that gold imports may reduce after the Akshaya Tritiya season, and the trade deficit may demonstrate some moderation in the current month.
Global trade growth is anticipated to slow to 4% in 2022 as the war in Ukraine further disrupts global value chains, a World Bank report had said.
Goods trade slowed in the first half of 2022 as supply chains continued to be affected by the lingering effects of the pandemic, including disruptions in major Asian ports and lockdowns in key cities in China.
Besides, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its repercussions have led to severe physical and logistical dislocations that have magnified pre-existing bottlenecks.
“Russia and Ukraine account for a small share— under 3 per cent—of global exports. However, many global industries rely on supplies of key commodities produced in the two countries, especially in Russia," the World Bank report stated.