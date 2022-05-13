India’s trade deficit widens to record $20.11 bn in April

“We expect the trade deficit to widen to an all-time high of $250-255 billion during the ongoing financial year. However, a robust services trade surplus is expected to temper the worsening in the current account deficit to $95-100 billion in FY23, 2.7% of GDP, from ~$41.5-43.5 billion, 1.3% of GDP, in FY22," Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA said.