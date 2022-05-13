Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India's trade deficit widens to record $20.11 bn in April

India’s trade deficit widens to record $20.11 bn in April

Elevated commodity prices after the Russia-Ukraine conflict led the merchandise imports to stay above $60 billion for the second month in a row.
1 min read . 04:27 PM IST Ravi Dutta Mishra

  • Merchandise exports in April stood at $40.19 billion compared to $30.75 billion in April 2021, logging a growth of 30.70%

India’s merchandise trade deficit widened to $20.11 bn in April compared to $15.29 bn in the year-ago period driven by the higher cost of importing oil amid continued geopolitical concerns globally. 

A commerce ministry data showed on Friday that merchandise exports in April stood at $40.19 billion compared to $30.75 billion in April 2021, logging a growth of 30.70%. Exports of petroleum products, electronic goods, cereals and coffee drove the exports in April.

Elevated commodity prices after the Russia-Ukraine conflict led the merchandise imports to stay above $60 billion for the second month in a row. India’s imports last month jumped by nearly 31% to $60.30 billion against $46.04 billion during April 2021 largely driven by the higher import cost of silver, fertilizers, crude, coal and petroleum products.

Economists feared that further widening of the trade deficit and current account deficit could weaken the rupee. The Indian rupee plunged to a record low of 77.63 against the dollar last week amid a broader decline in Asian currencies. However, they added that a healthy forex reserve would contain further depreciation.

“We expect the trade deficit to widen to an all-time high of $250-255 billion during the ongoing financial year. However, a robust services trade surplus is expected to temper the worsening in the current account deficit to $95-100 billion in FY23, 2.7% of GDP, from ~$41.5-43.5 billion, 1.3% of GDP, in FY22," Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA said.

 

 